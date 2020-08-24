Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 No longer edible4 Annoyances9 Be victorious in14 ___ Jima15 Nebraska city named for a tribe16 Slack-jawed17 Unit of resistance18 Where to throw in the towel?20 *One may help you adjust your scale22 Largest pelvic bones23 Possessive for Captain America24 "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" speaker, familiarly27 *Convenient meetup spot33 Most populous continent34 Not pro35 *NBA All-Star Weekend competition42 Musical based on a Verdi opera43 Elephants have big ones44 *"Don't slouch!"52 Clothing line?53 See 46-Down54 Baseball's Felipe55 Ribbon-cutting occasion, and a hint to the starred answers' starts60 Guitarist's distortion accessory63 Ponytail and bun64 Martian, e.g.65 Swears66 Bush or Obama?67 "We ___ Start the Fire"68 Michaels who created "SNL"69 Go down, as the sun1 "Rocketman" or "Sully"2 For some time3 Sphere of influence4 Preppy shirt5 Give off6 Rational7 "Take ___ Train" (Ellington classic)8 Don Quixote's squire9 Peace Nobelist Lech10 Frankenstein's assistant11 Lil ___ X12 Animal known for imitating13 Vietnamese New Year19 Fashionable21 Rebellion leader Turner24 "Gimme!"25 A whole bunch26 Make a scarf, perhaps28 Awesome, in the '80s29 Tempe univ.30 ___-Manuel Miranda31 Tahoe and Titicaca32 Flower pic on your arm, say35 Spot for a merit badge36 Word on a Miller can37 Eve's partner38 Ending for "Aqua" or "Bat"39 Whiskered pet40 Hockey great Bobby41 Org. that deals with bugs?45 2014 NBA MVP Kevin46 With 53-Across, Salt Lake City student47 One in a long-distance relationship48 McEwan or McKellen49 "Flies" like a flying squirrel50 Novelist de Balzac51 Yanks, as a pants leg55 Stefani of No Doubt56 "Whip It" band57 Awful smell58 Lowly board member?59 End of a threat60 Fistful of cash61 Comedian Wong62 Stashed away

Solution