Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 No longer edible
4 Annoyances
9 Be victorious in
14 ___ Jima
15 Nebraska city named for a tribe
16 Slack-jawed
17 Unit of resistance
18 Where to throw in the towel?
20 *One may help you adjust your scale
22 Largest pelvic bones
23 Possessive for Captain America
24 "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" speaker, familiarly
27 *Convenient meetup spot
33 Most populous continent
34 Not pro
35 *NBA All-Star Weekend competition
42 Musical based on a Verdi opera
43 Elephants have big ones
44 *"Don't slouch!"
52 Clothing line?
53 See 46-Down
54 Baseball's Felipe
55 Ribbon-cutting occasion, and a hint to the starred answers' starts
60 Guitarist's distortion accessory
63 Ponytail and bun
64 Martian, e.g.
65 Swears
66 Bush or Obama?
67 "We ___ Start the Fire"
68 Michaels who created "SNL"
69 Go down, as the sun

DOWN
1 "Rocketman" or "Sully"
2 For some time
3 Sphere of influence
4 Preppy shirt
5 Give off
6 Rational
7 "Take ___ Train" (Ellington classic)
8 Don Quixote's squire
9 Peace Nobelist Lech
10 Frankenstein's assistant
11 Lil ___ X
12 Animal known for imitating
13 Vietnamese New Year
19 Fashionable
21 Rebellion leader Turner
24 "Gimme!"
25 A whole bunch
26 Make a scarf, perhaps
28 Awesome, in the '80s
29 Tempe univ.
30 ___-Manuel Miranda
31 Tahoe and Titicaca
32 Flower pic on your arm, say
35 Spot for a merit badge
36 Word on a Miller can
37 Eve's partner
38 Ending for "Aqua" or "Bat"
39 Whiskered pet
40 Hockey great Bobby
41 Org. that deals with bugs?
45 2014 NBA MVP Kevin
46 With 53-Across, Salt Lake City student
47 One in a long-distance relationship
48 McEwan or McKellen
49 "Flies" like a flying squirrel
50 Novelist de Balzac
51 Yanks, as a pants leg
55 Stefani of No Doubt
56 "Whip It" band
57 Awful smell
58 Lowly board member?
59 End of a threat
60 Fistful of cash
61 Comedian Wong
62 Stashed away
