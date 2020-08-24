Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 No longer edible

  4 Annoyances

  9 Be victorious in

 14 ___ Jima

 15 Nebraska city named for a tribe

 16 Slack-jawed

 17 Unit of resistance

 18 Where to throw in the towel?

 20 *One may help you adjust your scale

 22 Largest pelvic bones

 23 Possessive for Captain America

 24 "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" speaker, familiarly

 27 *Convenient meetup spot

 33 Most populous continent

 34 Not pro

 35 *NBA All-Star Weekend competition

 42 Musical based on a Verdi opera

 43 Elephants have big ones

 44 *"Don't slouch!"

 52 Clothing line?

 53 See 46-Down

 54 Baseball's Felipe

 55 Ribbon-cutting occasion, and a hint to the starred answers' starts

 60 Guitarist's distortion accessory

 63 Ponytail and bun

 64 Martian, e.g.

 65 Swears

 66 Bush or Obama?

 67 "We ___ Start the Fire"

 68 Michaels who created "SNL"

 69 Go down, as the sun

DOWN

  1 "Rocketman" or "Sully"

  2 For some time

  3 Sphere of influence

  4 Preppy shirt

  5 Give off

  6 Rational

  7 "Take ___ Train" (Ellington classic)

  8 Don Quixote's squire

  9 Peace Nobelist Lech

 10 Frankenstein's assistant

 11 Lil ___ X

 12 Animal known for imitating

 13 Vietnamese New Year

 19 Fashionable

 21 Rebellion leader Turner

 24 "Gimme!"

 25 A whole bunch

 26 Make a scarf, perhaps

 28 Awesome, in the '80s

 29 Tempe univ.

 30 ___-Manuel Miranda

 31 Tahoe and Titicaca

 32 Flower pic on your arm, say

 35 Spot for a merit badge

 36 Word on a Miller can

 37 Eve's partner

 38 Ending for "Aqua" or "Bat"

 39 Whiskered pet

 40 Hockey great Bobby

 41 Org. that deals with bugs?

 45 2014 NBA MVP Kevin

 46 With 53-Across, Salt Lake City student

 47 One in a long-distance relationship

 48 McEwan or McKellen

 49 "Flies" like a flying squirrel

 50 Novelist de Balzac

 51 Yanks, as a pants leg

 55 Stefani of No Doubt

 56 "Whip It" band

 57 Awful smell

 58 Lowly board member?

 59 End of a threat

 60 Fistful of cash

 61 Comedian Wong

 62 Stashed away

Solution


