Scenery of Beijing

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/24 18:49:42

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)


 

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a woman taking photos in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)


 

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


 

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Fengtai District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
