Push to decouple from China will harm US interests: FM

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on July 10, 2020. (Photo from Foreign Ministry website)

The US attempt to solve its own problems by pushing for decoupling from China is a short-sighted act similar to drinking poison to quench one's thirst, and it will eventually harm the interests of US companies and the American people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at Monday's regular press conference.US President Donald Trump threatened to decouple the US economy from that of China in a Fox News interview on Sunday. "Well it's something that if they don't treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that," Trump said.Zhao stressed that some American politicians' repeated claims that the US has been losing in its dealings with China and other fallacies about China are just made out of ideological bias. "Their hyping of a 'China threat' and advocating a cold war, as well their zero-sum games, are neither based on facts nor do they respect history," Zhao said, noting that they are reversing the wheels of history.Zhao said that the relationship of the development of the two countries is not an either-or concept, and therefore it's unnecessary for the two to repel one another."Instead of decoupling, China and the US should cooperate to boost the development of their relationship and shoulder their responsibilities to the world," he said.He pointed out that every country needs to resume normal economic activities and maintain the stability of domestic industrial and supply chains, during which process no country is immune from globalization. Countries can only survive this difficult period by helping each other, he said.Zhao said that China's policy stance on developing China-US relations has been consistent, with a high degree of stability and continuity. At the same time, China is also ready to face some setbacks in China-US relations."We urge some politicians in the US to correct their mistakes, view and handle China-US relations in a correct way, and stop harming China's interests and smearing and attacking China so as to get China-US relations back to the right track as early as possible," Zhao said.