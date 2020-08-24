China's PLA strengthens strategic cooperation with Russian military at Army Games

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers are competing in this year's International Army Games in Moscow, viewed as the military Olympics, which demonstrates China and Russia's deepening strategic partnership in the military, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Chinese contestants beat their counterparts representing Belarus, Azerbaijan and Serbia in the preliminary round of the tank biathlon on Sunday in Moscow - the first day of the International Army Games 2020. The Chinese army team brought the Type 96B main battle tank to the competition.This is the seventh consecutive year the PLA has taken part in the competition. China has so far won second place three times.This year, more than 260 contestants from six Chinese teams, belonging to the PLA Army and Air Force, will participate in six competitions, which are "Tank Biathlon," "Safe Environment," "Masters of Armored Vehicles," "Army Scout Masters," "Open Water" and "Airborne Platoon."At this critical time of the worldwide fight against the COVID-19, the Chinese military's participation in the games is aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, deepening practical cooperation in military training, and improving the training and combat readiness of Chinese troops, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense.More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from more than 30 countries and regions will compete in this year's games.Meanwhile, the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum is being held from Sunday to Saturday, which will attract more than 1,500 enterprises from more than 70 countries and regions.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum will be significant events to "serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defense sphere."The Russian Defense Ministry initiated the International Army Games seven years ago. This year's games will be held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Sunday to September 5.

Representatives of Chinese officers and soldiers enter the stadium for the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: cnsphoto









China's 96B tank arrives at Moscow on August 14. Photo: Xinhua





A tank participates in the tank biathlon race in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: cnsphoto









A Chinese tank competes in the preliminary round of the tank biathlon in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: cnsphoto









Russia's T-34 tanks perform at the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: cnsphoto