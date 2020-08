First Amman Int'l Film Festival kicks off in Amman, Jordan

Audience watch a film on the first Amman International Film Festival at a drive-in cinema in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 23, 2020. The first Amman International Film Festival kicked off on Sunday in the Jordanian capital. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Audience watch a film on the first Amman International Film Festival at a drive-in cinema in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 23, 2020. The first Amman International Film Festival kicked off on Sunday in the Jordanian capital. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

