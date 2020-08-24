Security cooperation between Washington, Taipei a 'dark history' of interfering in China's internal affairs: FM

Photo: Unsplash

The Chinese mainland authority on Taiwan Affairs on Monday urged the US obey the one-China principle and stop sending the wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, after an American diplomat attended a commemoration of a battle near Kinmen in the 1950s, which was also known as the start of the second crisis across the Taiwan Straits.Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question must not allow external forces to interfere, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Monday.The Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, borrowing the external power to provoke, would only damage the shared benefits of people across the Straits and the stability and peace of the region. It will only put the island of Taiwan at a more danger position, he said."We urge the US to observe the one-China principle and the Three Sino-US Joint Communiqués, and to stop sending the wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces," Ma noted.Brent Christensen, the Director of the American Institute in Taiwan's Taipei office, on Sunday attended the annual ceremony of the "battle on August 23, 1959" organized by the Taiwan authority, and talked about the history of "security cooperation" between the US and the island.Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a Monday press conference that the so-called security cooperation history between Washington and Taipei is a "dark history" of interfering in China's internal affairs and reunification. "The 1.4 billion Chinese people remember it."We urge the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the Three Sino-US Joint Communiqués, stop playing 'tricks' to try to enhance the real relationship between the US and the island of Taiwan, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question, and stop sending any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, to avoid seriously damaging Sino-US relations, and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, Zhao said.