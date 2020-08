People visit a wedding exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

A model wearing a wedding dress is seen during a wedding exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People take photos during a wedding exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)