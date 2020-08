Newly elected Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole (2nd from left) arrives with his wife Rebecca (2nd from right), daughter Mollie (far left) and son Jack to delivery his speech during the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Monday. For the campaign, he adopted an aggressive posture, riffing off US President Donald Trump's call to "make America great again" by adopting a pledge to "take Canada back." Photo: AFP