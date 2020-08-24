Shanghai expert explains low COVID-19 death rate

Residents take a walk in a park in Shanghai on Wednesday night, May 20, 2020. A total of 312 parks across Shanghai extend their opening hours from Wednesday, giving residents the chance to take evening strolls, the city's greenery authorities announced. (Photo: China News Service/ Yin Liqin)

Shanghai has been able to keep the COVID-19 death rate low by analyzing the time from illness onset to death, a top Shanghai medical expert revealed on Monday.The city reported five more imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday. Of all the 880 cases since January, 799 have been discharged upon recovery and there have so far been seven fatalities, making it one of the places in the world with the lowest mortality rate for COVID-19.Data from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center showed that most of the deaths occurred on the 16th day after the illness onset and based on this rule, doctors were able to intervene in time to reduce the mortality rate, Lu Hongzhou, co-director of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center at Fudan University (SHAPHC), said at a forum on MondayThe statistic is based on the record of 175 recovered patients provided by Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, which showed that the human body can produce comprehensive antibodies in an average of five to seven days after infection.The antibodies reach the highest level on the 15th day, Lu revealed.Data also showed that not all patients can develop long-term immunity after infection.The level of comprehensive antibodies in most recovered patients was significantly reduced in the third week and 10 of the 175 patients have not even produced comprehensive antibodies, Lu revealed.Lu said that the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading worldwide and the situation may continue for a long time.However, he noted that Chinese people do not need to be worried as the country has demonstrated a strong ability in detecting and tracing the virus, which allows it to find and diagnose all the close contacts of people confirmed to have the disease.