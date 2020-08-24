Volunteers in China-Russia vaccine trial to be vaccinated by end September

Vaccine Photo:VCG

Volunteers participating in a China-Russia COVID-19 vaccine trail are scheduled to have all been vaccinated by the end of September and results will be released by late autumn, Petrovax, a leading Russian pharmaceutical products developer, told the Global Times on Sunday.Russia's Petrovax COVID-19 candidate vaccine is aa recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, which was co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei.About a month after the volunteers have been vaccination, “we will begin to process and evaluate the results on safety and immunogenicity,” Petrovax told the Global Times.“We see a great potential in Ad5-nCov vaccine and Petrovax has tools and knowledge on running large clinical trials,” said the company.“We believe that the global community can overcome the pandemic faster and find an effective tool to combat COVID-19 only through international cooperation.”The company didn’t mention how many volunteers are currently participating in the trial.The volunteers will be monitored for six months after they are vaccinated, Petrovax said.“Thanks to this partnership, Petrovax and Russian researchers are among the first in the world to gain direct international clinical experience in the use of a modern vaccine against COVID-19 and bring opportunities for its early registration in Russia.”News of the potential vaccine was hailed by the Chinese public who are hoping for good results from trials. China’s top respiratory scientists Zhong Nanshan revealed the China-Russia cooperation on August 16 at an academic exchange conference on the coronavirus in South China's Guangdong Province.Experts said the move is part of China's promise to pitch in to fight the virus globally. China and Russia have a sound basis for vaccine cooperation in resource sharing and mass production, they said.