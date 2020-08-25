Universities in Wuhan reopen with strict protective measures

File Photo: Xinhua

Universities in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province, have started welcoming returning students in batches after a suspension of more than seven months as the city resumes normalcy.The universities have buckled up to deal with the returning students while adopting strict social-distancing, all-round disinfections and smart health record systems.Some returned students told the Global Times that their emotional connection to their universities and the city have become even deeper despite a long separation.“I had tears in my eyes when I set foot on the campus again after such a long time. The university has witnessed the darkest time of the city during the epidemic outbreak,” Jin Xing, a second-year student from Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Monday.Wuhan University saw its first batch of around 9,000 undergraduate students return on Monday and will have another 20,000 people including graduate students and newly admitted freshmen coming from September 6 to 11, Li Qin, deputy minister of the Student Affairs Department of Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Monday.Students who are currently outside the Chinese mainland are still not allowed to return to their universities, he noted.The university is one of a few that have already announced the return date for students in Wuhan, a city that has 89 universities and more than 1 million college students.Li said that the university has implemented strict measures at all levels to prevent any potential cross infection, including daily disinfection in areas where students frequently go, arranging rooms with large capacity for class and setting two time slots for meals to ease the flow of people.An online student information system will be used in the school’s epidemic prevention work, he noted. The system will track the students’ movement in libraries and cafes, monitor the students’ daily temperature and record the health information of newly admitted students upon their registration.The same smart system is also being adopted in Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, another school that reopened on Saturday. Students are required to use the system to order food online one day earlier and get the food to go instead of eating at the cafe to avoid gathering.“The preparation work that the school has done to welcome us made me feel safe and touched,” said Xiao Yi, a second-year student from the School of Foreign Languages. “My nervousness about living at school disappeared after I saw how the school made efforts to protect us.”During weekends, she along with many others puts her quilt on the horizontal bar outside the dormitory building to air it under the sun, as she prepares for the start for the semester and the new school life.