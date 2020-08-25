TikTok sues US govt over 'politicized' ban, argues it poses no security threat

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/8/25 0:50:42

TikTok. Photo: VCG

TikTok, the video-sharing application owned by China-based ByteDance, said on Monday that



In a statement on its official website the company said it strongly disagrees with the administration's assertion that TikTok is a national security threat, arguing that the administration ignored the firm's extensive efforts to address its concerns, which TikTok "conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves."



"Now is the time for us to act. We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees," said the firm.



The lawsuit comes after Trump issued two executive orders against the firm in ten days. On August 6, Trump issued an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, set to take effect in 45 days. On August 14, Trump signed another executive order, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in US with a deadline of 90 days.



It is also the first Chinese corporation to fight in US courts, President Donald Trump's clampdown on Chinese social media and technology amid an escalating tech war.



The firm further argued that the August 6 Executive Order issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Administration failed to follow due process and act in good faith, neither providing evidence that TikTok was an actual threat, nor justification for its punitive actions.



"We believe the Administration's decisions were heavily politicized," said TikTok.



However, analysts said that while the act of challenging the US government over its unfounded accusations and its ban is laudable, the result is hard to predict, especially amid an intensified US crackdown on Chinese tech firms as the presidential election draws near.



It's possible that if a federal court rules in favor of TikTok, the Trump administration could still bring the matter to the US Supreme Court, legal experts and experts told the Global Times previously. A ruling favoring TikTok would push any resolution to the next administration.



China supports companies using legal means to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and will continue to take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference on Monday.



TikTok has 100 million American users, more than 1,500 employees across the US, with 10,000 more jobs are planned in California, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington State, the firm said.



Global Times





TikTok, the video-sharing application owned by China-based ByteDance, said on Monday that it is filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's attempt to ban the company in the US, claiming it poses no security threat and the administration's decisions were "heavily politicized."In a statement on its official website the company said it strongly disagrees with the administration's assertion that TikTok is a national security threat, arguing that the administration ignored the firm's extensive efforts to address its concerns, which TikTok "conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves.""Now is the time for us to act. We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees," said the firm.The lawsuit comes after Trump issued two executive orders against the firm in ten days. On August 6, Trump issued an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, set to take effect in 45 days. On August 14, Trump signed another executive order, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in US with a deadline of 90 days.It is also the first Chinese corporation to fight in US courts, President Donald Trump's clampdown on Chinese social media and technology amid an escalating tech war.The firm further argued that the August 6 Executive Order issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Administration failed to follow due process and act in good faith, neither providing evidence that TikTok was an actual threat, nor justification for its punitive actions."We believe the Administration's decisions were heavily politicized," said TikTok.However, analysts said that while the act of challenging the US government over its unfounded accusations and its ban is laudable, the result is hard to predict, especially amid an intensified US crackdown on Chinese tech firms as the presidential election draws near.It's possible that if a federal court rules in favor of TikTok, the Trump administration could still bring the matter to the US Supreme Court, legal experts and experts told the Global Times previously. A ruling favoring TikTok would push any resolution to the next administration.China supports companies using legal means to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and will continue to take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference on Monday.TikTok has 100 million American users, more than 1,500 employees across the US, with 10,000 more jobs are planned in California, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington State, the firm said.Global Times