A woman views colorful murals at the newly-renovated Lagusnilad underpass in Manila, the Philippines on Aug. 24, 2020. The murals depict momentous events in Philippine history and show pictures of Manila's landmarks. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A man walks past a mural at the newly-renovated Lagusnilad underpass in Manila, the Philippines on Aug. 24, 2020. The murals depict momentous events in Philippine history and show pictures of Manila's landmarks. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)