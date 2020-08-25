Kremlin calls for no violence as protests continue in Belarus

Photo taken on June 3, 2019 shows the Kremlin Palace (L) and the Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russia hopes protestors in Belarus avoid clashes with law enforcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.So far, there have been no provocations from the protesters and law enforcement agencies are carrying out their duties, Peskov told a daily briefing."We hope that in the future it will be possible to avoid and prevent any provocations," he said.He said that Russia is not negotiating with the Belarusian opposition as the Kremlin sees any contact with the opposition as interference in the country's internal affairs.However, Moscow prefers those who advocate "consistent continuation of the line on allied relations and mutually beneficial partnership between our two brotherly countries," Peskov added.Belarus has been witnessing mass protests after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in the Aug. 9 elections, with the opposition refusing to recognize the results.