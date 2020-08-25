NYC unveils outdoor learning plan for upcoming school year

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C-R) greets a participant after he helped to paint "Black Lives Matter" mural in front of Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on July 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a plan to encourage outdoor instruction when schools start next month."We want to give schools the option to do as much outdoors as they can," de Blasio said at a briefing.Principals of the city's 1,700-plus public schools would be asked to submit plans for outdoor learning either in their own schoolyards or in parks or streets near their schools, he said. All public, private and charter schools are encouraged to use outdoor space.Any school that applies by Friday will have a response next week, according to the mayor."The focus has been on health and safety," he said. "We've created a new gold standard. We've combined them into one strategy for safety for all."New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said he would work with the city departments of transportation and parks to make the approval process "as non-bureaucratic as possible."Also starting on Monday, gyms and fitness centers across New York State can reopen at 33 percent capacity, but gyms in New York City will stay closed until at least Sept. 2. New York City museums will reopen over the next few weeks, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Aug. 29.State health officials have reported an infection rate below 1 percent every day for more than two weeks.