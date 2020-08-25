COVID-19 cases trigger second ‘circuit breaker’ for Etihad Airways flight to China

An Etihad Airways airplane Photo: Courtesy of Etihad Airways

The Civil Aviation Administration of China triggered the second "circuit breaker" for Etihad Airways flight EY862 on Tuesday as five passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on August 15, according to Shanghai Fabu, Shanghai municipal government's official WeChat account, on Tuesday.The suspension for the flight begins on Monday and will last one week, marking the second time that Etihad Airways has been suspended.The civil aviation authorities previously triggered three "circuit breakers" on August 11 after six passengers tested positive on Etihad Airways EY862 on August 3, resulting in the fight being suspended for one week, starting on August 17. The other two "circuit breakers" included those for China Eastern flight MU212 and Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL866, which were suspended for one week and four weeks, respectively.Shanghai authorities have continued to carry out strict COVID-19 preventive measures, including health declarations, temperature checking and quarantine for inbound passengers.