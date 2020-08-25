Graduates from elite universities working for grass-roots street office arouse discussion over job choices

graduate Photo:VCG

News of doctoral and master's graduates from China's top two elite universities working at street offices in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province recently sparked a heated debate on the internet. Some netizens questioned whether they are overqualified for the position while others said this is good for the development of local communities."These graduates are attracted by Hangzhou's development potential and vitality, as well as our sincerity in recruiting," a member of staff of the organization department of Yuhang District Party Committee told local media.Yuhang District is one of the most cutting-edge areas for internet technology in China. In recent years, its economy has developed rapidly, especially the digital economy. Starting from 2017, Yuhang district launched special recruitment programs targeted at graduates from Tsinghua and Peking University, offering recruitment benefits with high salaries and benefits."I think grass-roots work is very good training and has a lot of space for development," said Liu Yunan, master of Law at Peking University, in an interview with Qianjiang Evening News. Liu chose the job by himself and came to work in the Donghu Street sub-district office of Yuhang District in 2018.At first, he was mainly responsible for writing official documents, because of his familiarity with laws and solid writing skills, and after working for a year, Liu was promoted to be the secretary of the communist Youth League committee of the street.It is not a new thing for graduates from prestigious universities to work at the grassroots level in China. In Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other popular cities all have so-called "best street offices," where many graduates from elite universities choose to work."Nowadays, in big cities, many grass-roots jobs are highly professional and in urgent need of more young talent to provide new ideas in social service management. For graduates, learning to deal with the 'trifles' in a down-to-earth environment is also a rare opportunity for self-enhancement," Chu Zhaohui, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education Science, told the Global Times."Every student is the seed without a label, whether they come from a famous university or just a general university. As long as they are suitable for the position, they can release their unique power. I hope college students can establish a clearer life orientation and have a stronger sense of mission, entrenching themselves in the grassroots," Chu said.