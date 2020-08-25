Indonesia's Bali postpones plan to welcome international visitors in September

A fisher wearing a mask carries a bucket of fish on his head during the COVID-19 outbreak on the Jimbaran Beach in Bali, Indonesia, April 12, 2020. (Photo by Moonstar Simanjuntak/Xinhua)

The administration of the Indonesian province of Bali has postponed its plan to reopen the tropical holiday island to international tourists in September following a decision by the country's government to wait until the end of this year.The postponement was announced by Bali governor Wayan Koster in a statement on Saturday."The government is still prohibiting citizens from traveling abroad at least until the end of 2020. In line with the policy, we also cannot open the gate to international travelers until the end of 2020 as the situation in Indonesia, including Bali, is not yet safe to welcome them," he said.

Balinese traditional guard officers, also called Pecalang, check the body temperature of citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Benoa, Bali, Indonesia, April 22, 2020. (Photo by Kurniawan Masud/Xinhua)

On July 5, Koster told local media that his administration planned to reopen Bali on Sept. 11 following the plan of the government to suspend entries of foreigners into the archipelagic nation for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The resort island reopened its doors to domestic tourists on July 31.As of Monday, Bali reported 4,576 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.