Strengthening B2B ties with China is Pakistan's foremost priority: PM

Photo: Xinhua

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that strengthening the business-to-business (B2B) ties with China is a foremost priority of his country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.Khan made the remarks on Monday while welcoming representatives of leading Chinese companies in his office, saying that Pakistan and China have shared destiny and his country attaches great importance to strengthening its relations with China.During the meeting, Khan assured the Chinese investors that the Pakistani government is committed to providing every possible facilitation to the Chinese investors doing business in Pakistan.The prime minister also asked the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan, said the statement.A delegation of leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in sectors including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology and finance called on the prime minister.According to the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said on the occasion that the Pakistani government had introduced a series of policies to improve the business environment and attract investment, which greatly enhanced the interest of Chinese companies doing business in Pakistan.China supports the enrichment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and will encourage more Chinese companies to seek business opportunities in Pakistan to deepen the bilateral cooperation, Yao added.