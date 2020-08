A Nepalese policeman ties a rope for detaining people who disobey the prohibitory order implemented to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the premises of Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

