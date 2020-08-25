China calls for BRICS countries to cooperate on 5G

Huawei and China Mobile's 5G base station at Mount Qomolangma's base camp at 5,300 meters high Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

The Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing attended a video meeting of BRICS industry ministers on Monday and urged fellow nations, including India, to boost cooperation in areas including 5G and AI.The meeting adopted a joint statement on cooperation in new industries among BRICS countries.Xiao said that China is actively considering the establishment of a BRICS innovation base in China, in order to strengthen practical cooperation with the BRICS.Xiao urged BRICS countries to strengthen their cooperation on digital transformation, especially in 5G, AI, the digital economy and others, to promote the digital transformation of enterprises and their innovation capabilities, and to promote sustainable economic and social development.Xiao added that China is vigorously promoting the resumption of work across the entire industry chain, and is keen to see more development in new industries such as 5G, AI and the industrial Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic."At present, growth in China's industrial economy is gaining momentum, in turn supporting the steady recovery of China's overall economy, and contributing to a new impetus and stability in the global industrial chain and supply chain," said Xiao.He said China is committed to ensuring the production and supply of key medical materials, meeting China's domestic epidemic prevention and control needs, and providing a large amount of material assistance to countries around the world to fight against the epidemic.Xiao said that COVID-19 has brought both challenges to the BRICS' industrial anti-risk capabilities, but also opportunities for industry transformation and development."BRICS countries should cooperate to promote economic recovery, strengthen communication and sharing their experiences in epidemic prevention and control, guarantee medical supplies, resume work and production, and promote economic development during COVID-19," Xiao added.Xiao also urged BRICS countries to strengthen the industrial chain and supply chain, enhance development resilience and the countries' abilities to respond to risks, and jointly create a good development environment.Global Times