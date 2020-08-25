Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)You would probably like to spend the whole afternoon by taking a walk, dancing, getting on a boat at the Lake View Park in Islamabad in the capital of Pakistan.
Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Tourists enjoy boat ride at the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)