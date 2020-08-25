Time for some "park fun" in Pakistan during reopening

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/25 15:14:48

Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

You would probably like to spend the whole afternoon by taking a walk, dancing, getting on a boat at the Lake View Park in Islamabad in the capital of Pakistan.

The government recently eased most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, reopening parks, gyms and some other venues.

 

Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)



 

Tourists visit the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)



 

Tourists enjoy boat ride at the Lake View Park in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)



 

