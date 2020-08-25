3-y-o boy rescued from cave 45 hours after being taken by stranger

Screenshot from the video by Yunnan police

A 3-year-old boy in Lijiang of Southwest China's Yunnan Province was rescued from a cave on Tuesday morning after a 45-hour search and rescue operation, local police announced. The boy was found in a health condition and has since rejoined his family.Two suspects of the abduction, a 51-year-old man and 56-year-old woman, have been arrested while further investigation takes place. The boy was taken by a woman in a white car on Sunday, about three hundred meters away from his home, according to media reports.His disappearance sparked speculation online that the suspects were actually human traffickers, causing some people to appeal for a severe punishment.The boy's father said they're still unaware who the woman could be that took his son. He said the boy was playing with his 6-year-old sister at a local driving test center when the incident happened.Their grandmother was also present, but was herding cows nearby. The boy was taken when his grandmother turned away to chase the cows. Local residents called the police immediately upon hearing of the incident.