Mali talks end with no decision on government

Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. File photo: VCG

Talks between West African mediators and Mali's military coup leaders ended on Monday after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman said.West Africa's regional bloc dispatched negotiators to Mali at the weekend in a bid to reverse President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's removal from power last week. But talks had focused on who would lead Mali and for how long, rather than the possibility of reinstating the president, diplomats said.The coup has raised the prospects of further political turmoil in Mali which, like other countries in the region, is facing an expanding threat from Islamist militants.Malian Colonel Ismael Wague said mediators would report to regional heads of state ahead of a summit on Mali this week but, highlighting the backing the soldiers enjoy, the final decision on the interim administration would be decided locally."Nothing has been decided. Everyone has given their point of view," Wague told reporters. "The final decision of the structure of the transition will be made by us Malians here."Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, who led the regional mediation team, said they requested and were granted access to Keita.Talks were taking place with the threat of regional sanctions hanging over the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.Reuters