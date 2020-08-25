Uganda recalls ambassador

Uganda on Monday recalled its ambassador to Denmark and her deputy, after the pair were recorded apparently plotting in a Zoom meeting to steal funds meant to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.During the meeting, a video of which circulated on social media, Ambassador Nimisha Madhvani, her deputy and other staff members are heard devising a plot to share out money which was meant to aid stranded citizens.They appear to suggest that instead of registering the money for COVID-19 use, it should be apportioned as an allowance over eight days for the diplomats."Give yourselves $4,000...," deputy ambassador Elly Kamahungye is heard to say, admitting there would be "jumbled accounts" while recalling how diplomats were able to bribe auditors to shelve a previous probe into embassy accounts.Nimisha herself suggests that staff members "find a way" to use the money.AFP