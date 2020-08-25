First person charged under natl security law for HK denied bail again

Hong Kong citizens on Tuesday gather to support the National Security Law for Hong Kong. Photo: cnsphoto

RELATED ARTICLES: Secessionist leader Agnes Chow arrested under national security law for HK

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday again refused bail to a 23-year-old man who was the first person charged under the national security law for HKSAR.Tong Ying-kit, the suspect was accused of driving a motorcycle into a group of Hong Kong police officers in Wan Chai on July 1, carrying a flag with the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times." The Hong Kong government made clear on July 2 that the slogan suggested secessionism and subversion, and residents should not test the law through such actions.A High Court judge said the court will make public the reasons for denying bail later on Tuesday or Wednesday, Hong Kong news outlets reported.Tong's case was arraigned in West Kowloon Magistracy on 6 July, becoming the first case charged after the national security law for Hong Kong was enacted. Tong's bail was denied due to the seriousness of the case and the risk of not returning to remand in time, media reported.Article 42 of the national security law stipulates that bail should not be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant if the judge has sufficient reason to believe that he or she will continue to commit an act endangering national security.The High Court on Friday rejected Tong's application for a writ of habeas corpus as he failed to apply in accordance with normal procedures, media reported.Tong will be detained until he returns to court on October 6.