China's top art academy offers more opportunities to whom want to learn arts

Teachers at the Central Academy of Fine Arts review sketches on Monday that were completed during the school's entrance exam. More than 78,000 students applied for 1,621 spots in the academy's arts programs. Photo: IC

The Central Academy of Fine Arts has restarted a program that will allow students from vocational schools to transfer over and complete an undergraduate degree, after which the school will arrange for students to attain graduate degrees at famous universities overseas.The program, which was discontinued five years ago, will accept students for five majors - painting, architecture, photography, calligraphy and visual communication design. Each major will recruit 30 students.Applications are open to all students, not just those from art-related vocational schools.While the school is best known for its architecture and calligraphy disciplines, painting is the school's most popular major. Meanwhile, photography and visual communication design are the two most employable majors.According to the school, students will be able to attain an overseas master's degree within five years of entering the program.