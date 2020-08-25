Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (bēnɡkuì)A: I decided to take my annual leave, and plan to stay at home to watch TV shows. Do you have any recommendations?我决定休年假了, 打算宅着追剧, 你有什么推荐吗？(wǒjuédìnɡ xiūniánjiàle, dǎsuàn zháizhe zhuījù, nǐyǒushíme tuījiànma?)B: Have you watched the recent hit Goodbye My Love?最近热播的《白色月光》你看了吗？(zuìjìn rèbōde báisèyuèɡuānɡ nǐkànlema?)A: Just watched the beginning part, do you find it worth following?刚开始看, 你觉得值得追一下吗？(ɡānɡkāishǐkàn, nǐjuédé zhídé zhuīyīxiàma?)B: If you check on Sina Weibo, you'll notice a topic about a scene in which the heroine collapses into tears in front of her daughter, scaring her. When it comes to this scene, netizens are debating "whether parents should cry in front of their children."要是刷微博你会注意到其中有一幕, 主角在女儿面前崩溃大哭,把孩子吓坏了, 围绕这个场景, 网友们展开了"家长该不该在孩子面前哭"的热烈讨论。(yàoshì shuāwēibó nǐhuì zhùyìdào qízhōnɡ yǒuyímù, zhǔjué zàinǚérmiànqián bēnɡkuìdàkū, bǎháizǐxiàhuàile, wéirào zhèɡèchǎnɡjǐnɡ, wǎnɡyǒumen zhǎnkāile jiāzhǎnɡ ɡāibùɡāi zàiháizǐmiànqiánkū derèliè tǎolùn.)A: It's perfectly okay to do so. Just that, then parents need to help their children understand how to deal with their own negative emotions, so that children can follow their hearts.父母完全可以这样做。只是发泄情绪后,家长需要帮助孩子懂得如何应对自己的负面情绪,这样可以让孩子们遵从自己的内心。(fùmǔ wánquán kěyǐ zhèyànɡzuò. zhīshì fāxièqínɡxùhòu, jiāzhǎnɡ xūyào bānɡzhù háizǐ dǒnɡdé rúhé yìnɡduì zìjǐde fùmiànqínɡxù, zhèyànɡ kěyǐ rànɡháizǐmen zūncónɡ zìjǐde nèixīn.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT