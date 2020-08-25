RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Thorough research will be needed if you plan on taking on any serious commitments. If someone is trying to pressure you, that's a sure sign that you should walk away. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 11, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Don't let fear of the unknown keep you from trying something new today. By diving head first into unknown territory you will be able to expand your horizons and learn more about who you are. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not make mountains out of molehills today. A minor problem will be nothing to worry too much about if you take the time out to communicate with others. A major financial concern will rear its ugly head. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Community events or activities will be the perfect means to get to know those around you a bit better. These connections may prove useful in the future. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)While it may feel like everything is going really well right now, you need to ensure you are seeing things clearly. A closer objective look at things may reveal some serious issues. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Make sure you play your cards as close to your chest as possible this week as revealing your plans too early may throw a monkey wrench in the works. You will know the right moment to make your move when it arrives. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Buckle up because the pace of life is about to take off like a rocket today. Adventure will feel like it's around every corner and opportunities will be everywhere. This will be a great time to get together with friends. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A hands-off approach will get you most of what you want today. Many things will just take care of themselves so long as you let nature take its course. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time to do a little bit of shopping. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Tensions within your family have been on the rise lately. Sitting down and talking about the issues you are facing will prevent a major meltdown. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Beware of those who brag about their fortunes. Most likely they have some sort of ulterior motive that will not have your best interests in mind. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)The world will be at your beck and call today. This will be an excellent time to start new projects. This is a good time to do some research into financial investments. ✭✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A positive attitude will make others want to work with you. Do not hesitate to step up and lead the charge when it comes to tackling tasks. Education will be the key to getting ahead in your field. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you've woken up on the wrong side of the bed today, try not to take it out on others. Staying positive and focusing on the good things that you have in your life can help change your mood. ✭✭✭