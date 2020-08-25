Crossword for teabreak

2020/8/25

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Half the "California Dreamin'" singers

  6 "Drat!"

 10 Slap bracelets and fidget spinners

 14 Simple-living sect

 15 Indian flatbread

 16 Other, in Oaxaca

 17 Farfalle, for one

 18 Abbr. in a list of authors

 19 Not fatty

 20 Verifying, in a way

 23 Bunches and bunches

 24 State lines?

 25 Stone-faced

 28 South Pacific island country

 30 Actress Tyler

 31 "Sticks and stones may break my bones ..." elicitor

 36 Endmost bills in a till

 38 Insect in a colony

 39 He sold his birthright

 40 Form of mutual aid for the 14-Across

 45 Perfectly chosen

 46 Hole in one, on a par three hole

 47 Courses with few obstacles?

 49 Cookie Monster's street

 52 Woody Guthrie's son

 53 Preparing turkeys for a fancy meal, say?

 57 Bit of land

 58 Dreadful

 59 Caterpillar, e.g.

 62 Anjou or Bosc

 63 Cracked, as a door

 64 Online commerce

 65 "Grand" ice cream brand

 66 Delta buildup

 67 Desert refuges

DOWN

  1 Cartographer's creation

  2 Casual Reddit interview, for short

  3 Assorted: Abbr.

  4 Of the stars

  5 Monastery with a kung fu style

  6 Wave's peak

  7 Campus military org.

  8 Some Southern Paiutes' state

  9 Tough choice

 10 It's often passed down by word of mouth

 11 Wiped out

 12 Clog-clearing brand

 13 "Look Alive" and "Stayin' Alive"

 21 Kids' party drink

 22 Calm under pressure

 25 Hardly a neatnik

 26 Louise's sister on "Bob's Burgers"

 27 More than

 28 "The Sixth ___" (Shyamalan film)

 29 When Romeo meets Juliet

 32 USPS delivery

 33 Brit's surprised cry

 34 Valley with winery tours

 35 Courage, informally

 37 Shoes that have colorways

 41 Malek of "Mr. Robot"

 42 Convention plans

 43 Geek (out)

 44 Discoverer of Jupiter's four largest moons

 48 Beethoven's "Moonlight ___"

 49 Slender-billed wader

 50 Lessened

 51 Spread, as fingers

 52 Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed

 54 South Pacific archipelago

 55 Like some language tests

 56 Mardi ___

 60 Contend

 61 "Ice Bucket Challenge" subj.

Solution


