Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Half the "California Dreamin'" singers
6 "Drat!"
10 Slap bracelets and fidget spinners
14 Simple-living sect
15 Indian flatbread
16 Other, in Oaxaca
17 Farfalle, for one
18 Abbr. in a list of authors
19 Not fatty
20 Verifying, in a way
23 Bunches and bunches
24 State lines?
25 Stone-faced
28 South Pacific island country
30 Actress Tyler
31 "Sticks and stones may break my bones ..." elicitor
36 Endmost bills in a till
38 Insect in a colony
39 He sold his birthright
40 Form of mutual aid for the 14-Across
45 Perfectly chosen
46 Hole in one, on a par three hole
47 Courses with few obstacles?
49 Cookie Monster's street
52 Woody Guthrie's son
53 Preparing turkeys for a fancy meal, say?
57 Bit of land
58 Dreadful
59 Caterpillar, e.g.
62 Anjou or Bosc
63 Cracked, as a door
64 Online commerce
65 "Grand" ice cream brand
66 Delta buildup
67 Desert refugesDOWN
1 Cartographer's creation
2 Casual Reddit interview, for short
3 Assorted: Abbr.
4 Of the stars
5 Monastery with a kung fu style
6 Wave's peak
7 Campus military org.
8 Some Southern Paiutes' state
9 Tough choice
10 It's often passed down by word of mouth
11 Wiped out
12 Clog-clearing brand
13 "Look Alive" and "Stayin' Alive"
21 Kids' party drink
22 Calm under pressure
25 Hardly a neatnik
26 Louise's sister on "Bob's Burgers"
27 More than
28 "The Sixth ___" (Shyamalan film)
29 When Romeo meets Juliet
32 USPS delivery
33 Brit's surprised cry
34 Valley with winery tours
35 Courage, informally
37 Shoes that have colorways
41 Malek of "Mr. Robot"
42 Convention plans
43 Geek (out)
44 Discoverer of Jupiter's four largest moons
48 Beethoven's "Moonlight ___"
49 Slender-billed wader
50 Lessened
51 Spread, as fingers
52 Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed
54 South Pacific archipelago
55 Like some language tests
56 Mardi ___
60 Contend
61 "Ice Bucket Challenge" subj.
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword