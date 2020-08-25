Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Half the "California Dreamin'" singers6 "Drat!"10 Slap bracelets and fidget spinners14 Simple-living sect15 Indian flatbread16 Other, in Oaxaca17 Farfalle, for one18 Abbr. in a list of authors19 Not fatty20 Verifying, in a way23 Bunches and bunches24 State lines?25 Stone-faced28 South Pacific island country30 Actress Tyler31 "Sticks and stones may break my bones ..." elicitor36 Endmost bills in a till38 Insect in a colony39 He sold his birthright40 Form of mutual aid for the 14-Across45 Perfectly chosen46 Hole in one, on a par three hole47 Courses with few obstacles?49 Cookie Monster's street52 Woody Guthrie's son53 Preparing turkeys for a fancy meal, say?57 Bit of land58 Dreadful59 Caterpillar, e.g.62 Anjou or Bosc63 Cracked, as a door64 Online commerce65 "Grand" ice cream brand66 Delta buildup67 Desert refuges1 Cartographer's creation2 Casual Reddit interview, for short3 Assorted: Abbr.4 Of the stars5 Monastery with a kung fu style6 Wave's peak7 Campus military org.8 Some Southern Paiutes' state9 Tough choice10 It's often passed down by word of mouth11 Wiped out12 Clog-clearing brand13 "Look Alive" and "Stayin' Alive"21 Kids' party drink22 Calm under pressure25 Hardly a neatnik26 Louise's sister on "Bob's Burgers"27 More than28 "The Sixth ___" (Shyamalan film)29 When Romeo meets Juliet32 USPS delivery33 Brit's surprised cry34 Valley with winery tours35 Courage, informally37 Shoes that have colorways41 Malek of "Mr. Robot"42 Convention plans43 Geek (out)44 Discoverer of Jupiter's four largest moons48 Beethoven's "Moonlight ___"49 Slender-billed wader50 Lessened51 Spread, as fingers52 Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed54 South Pacific archipelago55 Like some language tests56 Mardi ___60 Contend61 "Ice Bucket Challenge" subj.

Solution