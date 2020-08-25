Youth Sailing League’s Suzhou race comes to end

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The Youth Sailing League's Suzhou race came to an end on Monday, with local sailors Zhou Juncheng and Cai Yichen respectively winning the boys' and girls' optimist dinghy titles.The event in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, had to be held on a limited scale, reducing to a regional event from a national event, due to the impact of COVID-19.Liu Bo, head judge of the competition, said the young participants have improved a lot compared to last season's debut of the Suzhou race.The league, founded six years ago by the Chinese Yachting Association to boost the sport's popularity among younger Chinese, will continue in the coastal city Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, later this week.