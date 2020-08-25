View of Great Wall in Qianxi County, N China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/25 19:39:58

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2020 shows clouds over a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

