Constitutional revision unlikely to be Abe’s legacy despite his record long rule

Shinzo Abe Photo: AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has surpassed his great-uncle, former prime minister Sato Eisaku, to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister with record for consecutive days in office, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Monday.Abe's eventual political legacy will be of great attention since he has only one year left before stepping down as President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September 2021. It's expected that he will not be able to finish the constitutional amendment in his term, and therefore, it will hardly be his legacy.Revising the Constitution of Japan has been a personal political ambition of Abe. He expressed his intension to do so during his first term as prime minister (2006-07). Abe has been pursuing the amendment of the Constitution since he became prime minister again at the end of 2012. For example, he explicitly proposed the constitutional amendment on the 70th anniversary of the Constitution's implementation on May 3, 2017.Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the constitutional reform agenda to some extent, he still expresses his will to hold a referendum on the approval of constitutional revision before September 2021, with focus on contents like "Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation" and others.The virus situation in Japan remains severe, with second quarter GDP declining sharply. However, Abe's commitment to a constitutional amendment seems not to have been affected at all, and he continues to hope to make it his political legacy.Abe still has about a year to push this agenda forward. But it is expected to be difficult for him given the realities of the country.On the one hand, most Japanese opposed constitutional changes even after Abe's returned to power. According to the Constitution of Japan, the amendment requires the approval of more than two-thirds of all the members of both houses of parliament, and the approval of a majority of Japanese voters in relevant referendum. Even though Abe has become the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, that does not necessarily mean he can successfully persuade people to support this agenda. For example, a poll by Jiji Press in May 2020 found that 52.4 percent opposed it. Abe's failure to persuade the Japanese people after many attempts indicates that the attitude of the Japanese will not have a fundamental change in the next one year or so.On the other hand, the constitutional amendment can hardly be prioritized under the impact of the global pandemic. COVID-19 has disrupted many of the Abe administration's agenda. The loss caused by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will be disastrous as the country has invested a lot of money and manpower into this major international sporting event.In Abe's remaining year in office, he must make the success of the Tokyo Olympics a priority, not just for the Japanese, but for athletes and spectators around the world.In addition, Japan's GDP declined to varying degrees in the first and second quarters of this year. The unemployment rate is rising, many industries such as catering, tourism and manufacturing are seriously affected. Anxieties grow daily about the future. In such a context, Abe needs to revitalize the economy as soon as possible. After all, the reason for his long-term rule is a result of his "Abe economics," which has successfully stimulated the Japanese economy.Weakened GDP will definitely threaten the stable operation of Abe regime if it continues onward into the third and fourth quarters. Surely, the constitutional revision is also a matter of national well-being. But it is certainly less urgent than the Tokyo Olympics, which was supposed to boost the country's economy and inspire Japanese lives.In fact, besides promoting the Olympic Games and the boosting the post-pandemic economy, Abe will also need to effectively curb the COVID-19 epidemic, finish his handover smoothly, and make progress in solving the territorial disputes with Russia - all during his last year of tenure.Abe's health situation has also attracted great attention. There is speculation that he may need to step down, adding more uncertainties to the constitutional amendment.All of these matters of domestic and foreign affairs will consume much of his time. Revising Japan's constitution itself faces a high threshold of pressure on his part. But will he have time and public support to pull it off? It seems the constitutional amendment is unlikely to become the political legacy of Abe - even though he is indeed the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history.The author is a media professional and an observer of Japan issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn