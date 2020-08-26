Hubei LCD firm sees sharp rise in exports to US

Photo: cnsphoto

A manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors in Central China’s Hubei Province, the province hardest-hit by COVID-19, has seen its US orders soar due to increased demand for online communication amid the pandemic.TGD information technology, which manufactures LCD monitors for domestic and overseas brands, said its US orders have risen steadily, with shipments scheduled to reach 800,000 units by the end of the year, according to media reports.The increase in orders has been driven by demand for remote working and online education caused by the pandemic, Wang Dongsheng, marketing director of the company, told the Global Times on Tuesday.“We mainly export to North America and Southeast Asia. As of July this year, the number of orders from North America has exceeded that of the entire year last year,” Wang said.Sales have also been boosted by the upcoming Christmas season and fears of supply shortages and price hikes amid the US-China trade war, Wang said.“Affected by the China-US trade war, the chips used in LCD panels have gone out of stock. The imbalance between supply and demand has encouraged mid- and downstream manufacturers to strengthen stocking,” he said.Currently the company is working at its full capacity to deliver the orders with five manufacturing lines which can produce up to 300,000 units a month.From January to June this year, the total output value of the company rose 266.61 percent year-on-year to 143 million yuan ($20 million).