Ahad Nabi, whose father Haji Daoud Nabi was killed in the Al Noor mosque by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, gestures toward Tarrant on Tarrant's third day in court for a sentence hearing in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday. Tarrant waived his right to speak at his sentencing hearing, in a dramatic twist after the court heard more than 90 horrific victim statements. Photo: AFP