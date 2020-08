Egrets seen on wetland in Maba Township in Jiangsu

Egrets are seen on a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Egrets are seen on a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Egrets are seen on a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Egrets are seen on a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Egrets fly over a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Egrets are seen on a wetland in Maba Township in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)