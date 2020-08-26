HK lawmakers' arrest could disqualify them: local legislator

Hong Kong legislator Junius Ho Kwan-yiu. Photo: VCG

The arrest of opposition lawmakers Lam Cheuk Ting and Ted Hui Chi-fung could lead to their disqualification as LegCo lawmakers, according to Hong Kong legislator Junius Ho Kwan-yiu.Hong Kong police arrested more than 10 people on Wednesday morning, including two opposition lawmakers Lam Cheuk Ting and Ted Hui Chi-fung.Lam was arrested at his home on suspicion of participating in riots in Yuen Long on July 21, 2019 and for conspiracy with others to destroy property and obstruction of justice outside the Tuen Mun Police Station.Ho said on his Facebook page on Wednesday that "the day has finally arrived. Justice will come late, but it's never absent."Ho was also in hot water after the Yuen Long riot last year, as he was accused by the opposition, including Lam, for "colluding with gangsters" to assault protesters.Ho also faced abuse from the opposition, who were accused of destroying the graves of Ho's parents.After Lam's arrest, Ho said on his social media website that Lam is just the "tip of iceberg," as he pretends to be a "mediator" between police and rioters, but played an important role in Hong Kong's riots. Behind the scenes, "Lam provided a lot of money to those rioters, and it certainly has links with the US, UK and other countries."Ho said that although the national security law for Hong Kong isn't supposed to be retroactive, the Standing Committee of the National People' s Congress has determined that legislators but adhere to their vows and making false declarations will have legal consequences.According to Article 104 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong, members of the Legislative Council must swear to uphold the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."Therefore, national security law aside, Lam and other lawmakers were constantly involved in riots and now their arrest gives authorities reason to revoke their qualification as lawmakers and bar them from participating in legislation works," according to Ho.