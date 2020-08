Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows the Tongtian River, the major source of the Yangtze River, meandering past Yeqing Village in Zhiduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows a meadow in Yeqing Village near the Tongtian River, the major source of the Yangtze River, in Zhiduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua