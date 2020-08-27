Young Chinese join tide of national fitness

You Jia (1st L) takes a morning run with running friends near the watch tower of the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2020. The 29-year-old You Jia is a nurse, working in operating rooms of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. A 5 year amateur runner, You Jia picked up running in 2015 after she is introduced to an online marathon app. At first, she was motivated by the various medals by attending marathons and cross-country races and improve her running performance in the organized big events. In 2018, You Jia made some achievements by finishing Beijing Marathon race within 3 hours 45 minutes, finishing in OCC group of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) with 9 hours 47 minutes and 22 seconds. Her friends told her to get some professional training to achieve more, but she turned to slow down to enjoy what running really brings to her. "Running makes me feel happy and confident, also earns me respect from other people. The stunning sceneries and self-competition I encountered when I hit the road make me insist on running cross country. Crossing over the finishing line with such persistence is proud for me." You Jia said.Photo:Xinhua

You Jia takes a morning run around the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2020.

You Jia runs near the Forbidden City after work in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2020.

The combo photo shows You Jia in nurse uniform (L) and You Jia in sportswear in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2020.

You Jia warms up as she waits for running friends for a morning run near the watch tower of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2020.

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows the medals that You Jia has won at her home in Beijing, capital of China.