Schools carry out comprehensive disinfections to prepare for reopening in Guizhou

A staff member conducts disinfection at a teaching building of a primary school in Yuqing, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2020. Schools in Yuqing organized staff members to carry out comprehensive disinfections in areas including teaching buildings, dining halls and dormitories to prepare for school reopening. According to local authorities, all primary and middle schools of compulsory education in Guizhou will begin the new term on Aug. 31.Photo:Xinhua

