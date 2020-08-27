J-10 fighter jets fly under unfavorable meteorology conditions

Source: China Military Published: 2020/8/27 22:23:42

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command gestures at the ground crews before takeoff during a flight training exercise under unfavorable meteorology conditions in mid August, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

Two pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take review and summary after a flight training exercise under unfavorable meteorology conditions in mid August, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise under unfavorable meteorology conditions in mid August, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway before takeoff for a flight training exercise under unfavorable meteorology conditions in mid August, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

A group of J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training exercise under unfavorable meteorology conditions in mid August, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

