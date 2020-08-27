China's Bona Film Group announces three films, including Korean War film, set for release in 2021 to celebrate 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC

SHENYANG, April 1, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Korean War veterans attend a burial ceremony for Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPVA) soldiers who died in the Korean War in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 1, 2016. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese film giant Bona Film Group is planning to produce three films, including one Korean War (1950-53) film, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in 2021, a Bona Film Group official said at the 10th Beijing International Film on Wednesday.Yu Dong, CEO of Chinese film giant Bona Film Group, said at a festival summit about opportunities and challenges facing the film industry on Wednesday that the three films are scheduled to debut in summer 2021.War epic Bingxue Changjinhe, which translates to Frozen Chosin Reservoir, takes place during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War (1950-53) and is scheduled to begin shooting in late October, said Yu.The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was an important battle during the Korean War (1950-53). In 1950, China's People's Volunteer Army entered the northeastern part of North Korea and encircled and successfully attacked United Nations Command troops.The battle became a turning point in the Korean War, laying the foundation for the final armistice negotiations.Besides the three films by Bona Film Group, production of a historical drama, Kuaguoyalujiang, which roughly translates as "Across the Yalu River," began in August. Filming is scheduled to be completed in December and it will be aired soon after on CCTV-1 during prime time.