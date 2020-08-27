China's Bona Film Group announces three films, including Korean War film, set for release in 2021 to celebrate 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC

SHENYANG, April 1, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Korean War veterans attend a burial ceremony for Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPVA) soldiers who died in the Korean War in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 1, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese film giant Bona Film Group is planning to produce three films, including one Korean War (1950-53) film, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in 2021, a Bona Film Group official said at the 10th Beijing International Film on Wednesday.
Yu Dong, CEO of Chinese film giant Bona Film Group, said at a festival summit about opportunities and challenges facing the film industry on Wednesday that the three films are scheduled to debut in summer 2021.
War epic Bingxue Changjinhe
, which translates to Frozen Chosin Reservoir, takes place during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War (1950-53) and is scheduled to begin shooting in late October, said Yu.
The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was an important battle during the Korean War (1950-53). In 1950, China's People's Volunteer Army entered the northeastern part of North Korea and encircled and successfully attacked United Nations Command troops.
The battle became a turning point in the Korean War, laying the foundation for the final armistice negotiations.
Besides the three films by Bona Film Group, production of a historical drama, Kuaguoyalujiang
, which roughly translates as "Across the Yalu River," began in August. Filming is scheduled to be completed in December and it will be aired soon after on CCTV-1 during prime time.