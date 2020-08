Art Zagreb 2020 held in Croatia

An exhibit with a face mask is seen at Art Zagreb 2020, an annual international contemporary art fair, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Zagreb, Croatia, Aug. 27, 2020. (Marko Lukunic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

People visit Art Zagreb 2020, an annual international contemporary art fair, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Zagreb, Croatia, Aug. 27, 2020. (Marko Lukunic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

