US has high-priority responsibility in nuclear disarmament: Chinese FM

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian





China's Foreign Ministry urged the US take its responsibility in nuclear disarmament as the world's largest nuclear-armed nation, after Kazakhstan's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev recently called on holding a nuclear disarmament summit between US, Russia, the European Union and China.



At a press briefing on Friday, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian endorsed Nazarbayev's suggestion and said China appreciates the efforts made by Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev in promoting the establishment of a world free of nuclear weapons.



China always stands for the ultimate complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons. And nuclear disarmament should be advanced step by step in accordance with the principles of "safeguarding global strategic stability" and "undiminished security for all countries," Zhao said.



"As the country with the world's largest nuclear arsenal, the US has a special high-priority responsibility in nuclear disarmament. The US has nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads, which media reported is 20 times the number of China's," Zhao said.



Zhao said that the international nuclear arms control system is facing severe challenges, and the US should show a responsible attitude to respond to calls from the international community.



Zhao said the US should extend its Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (the New SART) with Russia and deeply cut its nuclear arsenals, creating conditions for other countries to participate in nuclear disarmament talks.



