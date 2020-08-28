Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador After Oslo Expels Russian Diplomat

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland on Friday after Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



The car of the Norwegian diplomat has just pulled up outside the ministry's building in the centre of Moscow.



"In connection with the unfriendly action of the Norwegian authorities, who declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on 18 August, Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned on 28 August and informed that one of the senior diplomats of the Norwegian embassy was also declared persona non grata as a retaliatory measure. His accreditation in Russia will be terminated within three days - this is the period that Norway allotted for the departure of our employee", the ministry said.

A knowledgeable source told Sputnik that the expelled Norwegian diplomat was Embassy Counselor Jan Flaete.



"The responsibility for the consequences of such a policy rests entirely with Oslo", the Russian foreign ministry added.



The Norwegian security forces said in mid-August that a man was detained on suspicion of disclosing state secrets and allegedly meeting with a Russian spy.



The Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik afterwards that a Russian diplomat was declared persona non grata. The name was not made public. Moscow lodged a protest over the incident, adding that "the [Russian] deputy trade representative was unjustifiably detained by Norwegian police".

