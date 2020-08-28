Pilots conduct last-minute inspections before flight

A pilot assigned to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force goes through pre-flight inspections together with maintenance personnel prior to a flight training exercise in late July, 2020.Photo:China Military

Pilots sitting in the cockpit navigate a J-10 fighter jet onto the runway during a flight training exercise conducted by an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force in late July, 2020. Photo:China Military

Fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi onto the flightline before takeoff during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020.Photo:China Military

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi in echelon formation on the flightline and await approvals to take off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. Photo:China Military

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxis on the runway as another fighter jet takes off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. Photo:China Military