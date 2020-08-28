Tokyo stocks close lower on news Japan's Abe will resign as PM due to ill health

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board showing the stock index in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 28, 2020. Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investor sentiment was dented by reports saying that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will step down as the nation's leader due to health issues.Photo:Xinhua

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investor sentiment was dented by reports saying that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will step down as the nation's leader due to health issues.The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 326.21 points, or 1.41 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 22,882.65.The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 11.02 points, or 0.68 percent, to finish at 1,604.87.Information and communication, electric appliance and retail-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

