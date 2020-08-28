View of Sumu Mountain forest park in Inner Mongolia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/28 19:49:18

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2020 shows the view of Sumu Mountain forest park in Xinghe County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Sumu Mountain forest park in Xinghe County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2020 shows the view of Sumu Mountain forest park in Xinghe County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Sumu Mountain forest park in Xinghe County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

