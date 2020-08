Paddy fields enter harvest season in Yuqing, Guizhou

Villagers harvest rice at a paddy field in Liangfeng Village of Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2020. The paddy fields in Yuqing have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2020 shows harvesters running among paddy fields in Liangfeng Village of Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The paddy fields in Yuqing have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers harvest rice at a paddy field in Liangfeng Village of Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2020. The paddy fields in Yuqing have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2020 shows a harvester working at a paddy field in Liangfeng Village of Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The paddy fields in Yuqing have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers harvest rice at a paddy field in Liangfeng Village of Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2020. The paddy fields in Yuqing have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua