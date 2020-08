South China Tiger cubs at Shanghai Zoo

South China Tiger cubs are seen at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

South China Tiger cubs are seen at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

South China Tiger cubs are seen at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

South China Tiger cubs are seen with their mother Lu Lu at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A zoo keeper holds a South China Tiger cub at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

South China Tiger cubs are seen with their mother Lu Lu at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A South China Tiger cub is seen at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A South China Tiger cub is seen at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. The zoo has launched a naming campaign among the public to name the four female tiger cubs which were born on July 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua